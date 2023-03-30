Pope Francis‘ health improving

A Holy See Press Office statement says Pope Francis‘s health is improving as he remains in hospital for treatment for a pulmonary infection.

The Pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he had presided at the weekly General Audience.

The statement by Matteo Bruni revealed that his “clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his planned treatment.”

The statement also said that this morning, after breakfast, the Pope read some newspapers and resumed work.

Before lunch, he gathered in prayer in a private chapel in the hospital and received the Eucharist.

Greeting and wishes for his speedy recovery are pouring into the Vatican.

Source: vaticannews.va