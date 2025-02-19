Pope Francis had a restful night and ate breakfast this morning

“The Pope spent a restful night, woke up and had breakfast,” the Holy See Press Office shared in a note to journalists on Wednesday morning. It said the Pope got out of bed and sat in an armchair.

In a Tuesday evening press release, the Holy See Press Office stated the Pope has double pneumonia, but nevertheless “remains in good spirits.”

“Laboratory tests, chest X-rays, and the clinical condition of the Holy Father,” it began, “continue to present a complex picture.”

The statement added that the Pope’s “polymicrobial infection, which has arisen in the context of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, and has required the use of corticosteroid and antibiotics, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex.”



“A follow-up chest CT scan, to which the Holy Father was subjected this afternoon—prescribed by the Vatican medical team and the medical staff of the “A. Gemelli” Polyclinic Foundation—,” it explained, “revealed the onset of bilateral pneumonia, requiring additional pharmacological therapy.”

“Nevertheless,” the press release added, “Pope Francis remains in good spirits.”

The Press Office statement concluded by noting that the Pope had “received the Eucharist and, throughout the day, alternated between rest, prayer, and reading. He expresses his gratitude for the support he feels at this time and kindly asks that prayers for him continue.”

Source: Vaticannews.va