Pope Francis grateful for closeness and prayers as he undergoes medical check-ups

On Wednesday afternoon, 29 March, Pope Francis went to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for some scheduled check-ups that have revealed a respiratory infection that requires a couple of days of treatment.

Pope Francis says he is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayers reaching him.

In a communication sent on Wednesday afternoon to journalists, Holy See Press Office director Matteo Bruni issued a statement informing that:

“This afternoon, the Holy Father went to Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups.”

Customary General Audience

As is customary, the Holy Father presided over the Wednesday General Audience in St Peter’s Square on Wednesday morning.

In recent days, Pope Francis has complained of some respiratory difficulties and in the afternoon went to the Policlinico A. Gemelli in Rome to undergo some medical check-ups.

The results show a respiratory infection, Covid19 infection excluded, that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment.

Source: Vatican News