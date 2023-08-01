Pope Francis entrusts WYD pilgrims, Portugal visit to Our Lady

On Monday afternoon, Pope Francis went to the Roman Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pray before the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, ahead of his Apostolic Journey to Portugal.

The Pope entrusted his journey and the thousands of young people he will meet in the coming days to the Blessed Virgin Mary, according to the Holy See Press Office.

Pope Francis’ fourth World Youth Day

The papal journey from 2-6 August begins on Wednesday when the Pope departs for Lisbon, which is hosting World Youth Day .

It will mark the fourth time Pope Francis presides at the global celebration, following the World Youth Days in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (2013), Krakow, Poland (2016), and Panama City, Panama (2019).

The Pope is also scheduled to visit the Marian pilgrimage Shrine of Fatima on Saturday.

The 38th World Youth Day was originally scheduled to take place in the Portuguese capital in 2022, but was postponed due to the health emergency caused by the Covid pandemic.

The motto chosen by Pope Francis for this World Youth Day is “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39) .

Source: vaticannews.va