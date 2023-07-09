Pope Francis announces Consistory for creation of new Cardinals

Pope Francis announced a consistory for the creation of new cardinals from around the world to be held at the Vatican on 30 September 2023.

“Let us pray for the new Cardinals, so that, confirming their adhesion to Christ, the merciful and faithful High Priest, they might help me in my ministry as Bishop of Rome for the good of the entire Holy People faithful to God.”

With this appeal, the Holy Father announced he would hold a consistory for the creation of 21 new cardinals on 30 September 2023 in the Vatican.

The Consistory falls before the beginning of the Synod on Synodality, set to take place with representatives from all over the world in October.

“I would like to announce that next 30 September I will hold a Consistory for the appointment of new Cardinals. Where they come from expresses the universality of the Church, which continues to proclaim the merciful love of God to all people of the earth.”

“In addition,” the Holy Father said, “the insertion of the new Cardinals in the Diocese of Rome, manifests the inseparable bond between the See of Peter and the local Churches spread throughout the world.”

The Cardinal-elects hail from around the world. Among them are the Prefects of the Dicasteries for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez; of the Dicastery for Bishops, Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost; of the Dicastery for Oriental Churches, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti.

The Holy Father also named as Cardinals, Bishop Stephen Chriw Sau-yan of Hong Kong; the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Pierbattista Pizzaballa; and Apostolic Nunzio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.

List of the Future Cardinals

Archbishop Robert Francis PREVOST, O.S.A., Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops

Archbishop Claudio GUGEROTTI, Prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches

Archbishop Víctor Manuel FERNÁNDEZ, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

Archbishop Emil Paul TSCHERRIG, Apostolic Nunzio

Archbishop Christophe Louis Yves Georges PIERRE, Apostolic Nunzio

Archbishop Pierbattista PIZZABALLA, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

Archbishop Stephen BRISLIN, Archbishop of the Capetown (Kaapstad)

Archbishop Ángel Sixto ROSSI, S.J., Archbishop of Córdoba

Archbishop Luis José RUEDA APARICIO, Archbishop of Bogotá

Archbishop Grzegorz RYŚ, Archbishop of Łódź

Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin MULLA, Archbishop of Juba

Archbishop José COBO CANO, Archbishop of Madrid

Archbishop Protase RUGAMBWA, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora

Bishop Sebastian FRANCIS, Bishop of Penang

Bishop Stephen CHOW SAU-YAN, S.J., Bishop of Hong Kong

Bishop François-Xavier BUSTILLO, O.F.M. Conv., Bishop of Ajaccio

Bishop Américo Manuel ALVES AGUIAR, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon

Reverend Ángel FERNÁNDEZ ARTIME, s.d.b., Rector Major of the Salesians

The Pope also said that long with cardinals elect, he will join to the members of the College of Cardinals, two archbishops and one religious who have distinguished themselves for their service to the Church.

Archbishop Agostino MARCHETTO, Apostolic Nuncio.

Archbishop Diego Rafael PADRÓN SÁNCHEZ, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná

Father Luis Pascual DRI, OFM Cap., Confessor of the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompei, Buenos Aires

Before saying farewell to the faithful in a scorching St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis called for prayers for the future cardinals to help him in his service to the Church, and for the good of the faithful.

As usual, Pope Francis concluded by wishing those gathered a good Sunday and lunch.

Source: vaticannews.va