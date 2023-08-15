Pope entrusts prayers for peace to Mary, Assumed into Heaven

On the feast of the Assumption, “we entrust to Mary, Assumed into Heaven, our supplication for peace in Ukraine and in all regions,” Pope Francis said during remarks following the Angelus.

He lamented that there are so many areas of the world afflicted by war, places where “the din of weapons covers up attempts at dialogue” and “the right of force prevail over the force of right.”

“But let us not be discouraged,” the Pope said. “Let us continue to hope and pray, for it is God, it is He Who guides history, Who hears us.”

Summer holiday greetings

The Solemnity of the Assumption is the chief summer holiday throughout Italy, with hundreds of people turning out for the Angelus in St Peter’s Square. The Pope greeted all those present for Our Lady’s feast day, offering special greetings for young people from the Diocese of Verona and for young people devoted to Mary Immaculate.

The Holy Father wished everyone a happy feast day, and, as usual, concluded his greetings by asking for prayers for himself.

Source: vaticannews.va