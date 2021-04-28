Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sends his greetings and blessing to the people of England and Wales

Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 @ 10:04 am
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has sent a letter to Cardinal Vincent Nichols to thank him for an earlier communication in which the Cardinal offered Easter greetings and congratulations on his 94th birthday.

In particular, Pope Emeritus Benedict offered his greeting and blessing to the bishops, clergy and people of England and Wales.

Letter

Benedictus XVI
Papa emeritus

“Fear not; you are looking for Jesus of Nazareth who was crucified. He is risen; he is not here.”
Mark 16:6

Easter 2021

Your Eminence!

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is grateful for the kind greetings offered to him for Easter and his anniversaries.

Reciprocating with prayerful good wishes of peace and hope in the Risen Lord, he cordially sends his Blessing.

Thank you so much for your good letter.

With my greetings and my blessing for you, the bishops, clergy and people of England and Wales.

Yours sincerely,

Benedictus XVI

