Pope: 40 Days to WYD, ‘My doctor says I can go, I cannot wait!’

Forty days before the upcoming World Youth Day in Portugal, Pope Francis sends video message to young people who will participate or follow the WYD in Lisbon saying: “Some think that because of illness, I cannot go, but the doctor told me I can, so I will be with you. Come on, young people!”

On the same morning in which during the audience at ROACO, he spoke of some discomfort from the recent laparotomy operation, the Pope sent a message to the young people from every continent who will all gather in Lisbon from 1 to 6 August for World Youth Day and reassured them of his presence at the great event.

Showing the grey backpack with the kit that will be distributed to the pilgrims, he says: “There are 40 days left, like Lent, to the meeting in Lisbon. I am ready! I already have everything. I can’t wait to go!”

Pray for those who reduce life to ideas

The Pope speaks to young people, both those busy preparing for the trip, and those who will follow the world meeting from a distance – in a video message recorded on 22 June, during an audience at the Vatican with Bishop Américo Manuel Alves Aguiar, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon and President of the WYD Foundation.

The World Youth Day organisation released two videos: one addressed to the participants, the other to those who have been working for months to set up the organisation, welcome and accommodation for pilgrims.

“The Day is a point of attraction for everyone. Right now it is the point we must look toward, toward which you young people must look,’ the Pope says. “Come on, young people!” he encourages, adding, “Don’t listen to those who reduce life to ideas. Those poor people who have lost the joy of life and the joy of encounter. Pray for them”.

The Three Languages

As in other meetings with the new generations, Francis once again asks the young people to approach life with “the three languages” of the head, heart, and hands: of the head to think clearly about what we feel and do; of the heart to feel well, deeply, what we think and do; of the hands to realise what we feel and think.

“Come on, be cheerful. See you in Lisbon!” is his final greeting.

Source: vaticannews.va