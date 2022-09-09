Queen People valued Queen’s strength of faith in Christ Monarchy » People valued Queen’s strengt... Queen » »

Most Reverend Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham prays for the Repose of the Soul of Queen Elizabeth II and for the new monarch, King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

O Lord, you have been our refuge, from one generation to the next

Psalm 90:1

Come to me, all you who labour and are overburdened, and I shall give you rest.

Matthew 11:28

“As we digest the news of the past day, these two passages from the Bible speak to me of Her Majesty the Queen’s remarkable life of duty and service, as she lays down the burden of her years and begins a new life in God’s presence for ever.

“Although the Queen’s life has been long and full, this is still a time of sadness, first of all for her family, but also for so many people who have admired the Queen’s dignity and dedication throughout her life.

“In particular, as people of faith, we have valued her frequent references to her own faith in Christ, which has given her strength and guidance in all the circumstances of her life.

“Her death is the fulfilment of a long and fruitful life and we commend her soul to the loving mercy of God.

“We pray for her and for all those who mourn her loss, especially her family.

“In the midst of his own sadness, I pray for our new sovereign King Charles III, as he assumes his new responsibilities, and for the Queen Consort who stands by his side.

“I pray for our country at this time: that the Kingdom of God which is our final destination may influence our life on earth and our hope of Heaven.”