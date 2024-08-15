Holy Land Patriarch calls for Catholics to pray for peace in the Holy Land on the Feast of the Assumption CBCEW » Patriarch calls for Catholics to pr... Holy Land » »

On the Feast of the Assumption, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has invited Catholics and people of good will to pray for the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for peace in the Holy Land.

In a letter on the Latin Patriarchate’s website, His Beatitude drew attention to the great suffering caused by the Israel-Gaza conflict, saying that not only was the war continuing unabated, but that it seemed “to be fuelled again and again by hatred, resentment and contempt, which only intensify the violence and push away the possibility of finding solutions.”

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to envision a conclusion to this conflict,” he said. “[The] impact on the lives of our people is greater and more painful than ever before.”

“All that remains is for us to pray,” said Cardinal Pizzaballa. “In view of the many words of hatred that are all too often spoken, we would like to offer our prayer, which consists of words of reconciliation and peace.”

The Solemnity of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary falls on 15 August.

Message

Dear brothers and sisters,

May the Lord grant you peace!

Many months have now passed since the beginning of this terrible war. The suffering caused by this conflict and the dismay at what is happening are not only unabated, but seem to be fuelled again and again by hatred, resentment and contempt, which only intensify the violence and push away the possibility of finding solutions.

Indeed, it is becoming increasingly difficult to envision a conclusion to this conflict, whose impact on the lives of our people is greater and more painful than ever before. It is becoming increasingly difficult to find people and institutions with whom a dialog about the future and peaceful relations is possible. We all seem to be crushed by this present, which is characterised by so much violence and, admittedly, anger.

However, these days seem to be important to be able to turn the tide of the conflict, and among them especially 15 August, which for us is the day of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven.

On this day, before or after the celebration of the Eucharist or at another suitable time, I invite everyone to a moment of intercession for peace to the Blessed Virgin Mary. I hope that the parishes, the contemplative and apostolic religious communities and even the few pilgrims who are among us will unite in the common desire for peace that we entrust to the Blessed Virgin.

After having spent so many words and after having done what we can to help and be close to everyone, especially those who are most affected, all that remains is for us to pray. In view of the many words of hatred that are all too often spoken, we would like to offer our prayer, which consists of words of reconciliation and peace.

You will find a prayer to Our Lady of the Assumption (see below) that you can say on the day of this Solemnity.

Let us pray that in this long night that we are living through, the intercession of the most holy Mary will open a glimpse of light for all of us and for the whole world.

Wishing you all the best in Christ,

His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

Prayer

You can offer this supplication for peace to Our Lady assumed into heaven:

O most glorious Mother of God,

raised above the choirs of angels,

pray for us with Saint Michael the Archangel

and with all the angelic powers of heaven

and with all the saints,

to your most holy

and beloved Son, our Lord and master.

Obtain for this Holy Land,

for all His children

and for all humanity

the gift of reconciliation and peace.

May your prophecy be fulfilled:

the proud are scattered

in the imaginations of their hearts;

the mighty are overthrown from their thrones,

and finally, the humble are raised;

Let the hungry be filled with good things,

the peaceful be recognised as children of God

and that the meek may receive the earth as a gift.

May Jesus Christ, your Son, grant us this,

He who exalted you today

above the choirs of angels,

who crowned you with the diadem of the Kingdom,

and has placed you on the throne of eternal splendour.

To him be honour and glory forever.

Amen.