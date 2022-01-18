Catholic Parish Discussion on Racial Justice

Parishioners Nebiat Michael and Frances Umeh from the Catholic community of Our Lady of Fatima in White City, West London, join Father Richard Nesbitt for a conversation on a variety of issues concerning racial justice.

Nebiat and Frances took part in regular Sunday night parish Zoom discussions that, alongside Father Richard, looked to improve awareness in the parish.

We need to address the lack of visible diversity at every level, so that people can see themselves, their race, their culture and their history in the Church’s life – something Frances and Nebiat discuss at length.

Recorded in 2021 for Racial Justice Sunday.

