Nuncio Papal Nuncio to Great Britain appointed prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches Vatican » Papal Nuncio to Great Britain appoi... Nuncio » »

Pope Francis has appointed His Excellency Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, until now Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, as prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches. He succeeds Cardinal Leonardo Sandri as prefect.

Archbishop Gugerotti studied Eastern Languages and Sacred Liturgy and was a professor of Patristics, Eastern Liturgy at the Institute of Ecumenical Studies in Verona from 1981 to 1985.

He was first appointed as an official to what was then called the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, in 1985. Twelve years later, in 1997, he became its Undersecretary.

He has also taught at the Pontifical Oriental Institute.

Pope Francis named Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti as Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain on Saturday, 4 July 2020.

Arriving during the Covid-19 pandemic, he served for just over two years.

Please pray for Archbishop Gugerotti as he prepares to serve the Roman Curia in this important role.

Gallery

Here are a selection of images taken of His Excellency Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti taken over the past two years. You will find more images in our Flickr Albums.