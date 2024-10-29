Supporting survivors in the UK

Ben Ryan is the Deputy CEO at Medaille Trust, one of the leading Catholic charities fighting modern slavery. Here he gives a presentation explaining how the organisation supports survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery.

The Medaille Trust provides refuge and freedom to victims of modern slavery and helps them as they seek to rebuild their lives.

Previously Ben was National Policy and Ethics Adviser at the Church of England and Head of Research at the Christian think tank Theos.

He holds degrees in Theology from the University of Cambridge and European Politics from the LSE.

This recording is taken from a virtual event called ‘Modern Slavery on our Doorstep’. Held on 15 October 2024.

Ben Ryan’s presentation slides are available to download below.

