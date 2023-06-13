Nottingham Message from Bishop Mckinney regarding the incident in Nottingham City Centre Church » Dioceses » Message from Bishop Mckinney regard... Nottingham » »

Following the tragic incident in Nottingham that saw three people murdered, Bishop Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, has released a statement expressing sorrow at the tragedy.

His statement is below.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Catholic Community are with the families and loved ones of those killed and those injured in this morning’s tragic events in Nottingham City Centre. We express our thanks to all the emergency services involved in responding to this incident.

“In the face of such horror in the heart of Nottingham, our response must be one of a greater commitment to continue working together to build peace, solidarity and hope on our streets and in our City.

“During this time, Saint Barnabas Cathedral on Derby Road remains open for anyone at all who might wish to seek some quiet space to reflect and process this morning’s terrible news.”

Source: https://www.dioceseofnottingham.uk/