Local Coronation Events

The Dioceses of England and Wales will be celebrating Cathedral Masses and hosting Coronation events over the weekend. Details below.

Arundel and Brighton

Bishop Richard will be celebrating a Mass for the Coronation at Arundel Cathedral, Friday 5 May at 7pm. Live streamed from 6:55pm.

Brentwood

Celebrations for the Coronation will be held at Brentwood Cathedral an 11.30 Mass service will take place on Sunday 7 May, followed by a Coronation Party in the afternoon.

Cardiff

Mass offered for the King and the Royal Family at St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff on Friday 5 May, 5pm and Sunday 7 May, 11am.

Forces

Mass at midday, Friday, 5 May, ahead of the Coronation at the Roman Catholic cathedral for the Bishopric of the Forces, St Michael and St George, Aldershot.

Middlesbrough

Bishop Terry Drainey will be celebrating Mass at St Mary’s in Middlesbrough on Friday, 5 May at 7pm.

Nottingham

God Save the King!, a concert in honour of his majesty King Charles III will take place on Friday evening, held at the Nottingham Cathedral. More details here.

Bishop McKinney will also be celebrating a live-streamed Mass of Thanksgiving at 11.15am on Sunday.

Portsmouth

Bishop Philip Egan, will be celebrating Mass for the King on Saturday 6 May, 6pm at St John’s Cathedral, Portsmouth. He has asked all his clergy to read his message out at Masses on Sunday.

Salford

Bishop John will be celebrating the 5.30pm Vigil Mass at the Salford Cathedral on Saturday 6 May.

Southwark

Archbishop John Wilson will be celebrating a Mass in Thanksgiving for the Coronation on Sunday, 7 May 2023 at 12noon. This will be live-streamed from 11:45am onwards.

Westminster

On Friday evening, 5 May, the 5:30pm Solemn Mass in Westminster Cathedral will be offered for the intentions of the King. On Sunday, 7 May, Cardinal Vincent Nichols will celebrate the midday Mass at the Cathedral. Prayers will be offered for the King. Details of coronation events can be found on the Westminster Cathedral website.