Bishops representing the Episcopal Conferences of England and Wales, Ireland and Scotland meet in London

A group of bishops, led by the presidents of the Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales, Ireland and Scotland met in London for two days, from 9-10 January, to discuss the issues of the day and to share times of fraternal prayer and reflection.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, hosted the group, that included Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, President of the Irish Bishops’ Conference, and Bishop John Keenan, President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland and Bishop of Paisley.

The presidents were joined by bishops from the three episcopal conferences to convene what is called the ‘Liaison Committee’. It meets annually and is an expression of unity and solidarity between the Catholic bishops of the three territories. The group includes the General Secretaries of the episcopal conferences.

Among the topics discussed were life issues, and in particular proposed assisted suicide legislation affecting all the jurisdictions, migration, conflict in the Holy Land, safeguarding, the Jubilee year, and other matters of common concern.

England and Wales

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Archbishop of Westminster

Bishop Nicholas Hudson

Episcopal Secretary, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Auxiliary Bishop, Diocese of Westminster

Greg Pope

General Secretary, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Ireland

Archbishop Eamon Martin

President, Irish Bishops’ Conference

Archbishop of Armagh, Primate of All Ireland

Archbishop Dermot Farrell

Vice-President, Irish Bishops’ Conference

Archbishop of Dublin

Fr Joseph McGuinness

General Secretary, Irish Bishops’ Conference

Scotland

Bishop John Keenan

President, Bishops’ Conference of Scotland

Bishop of Paisley

Bishop Brian McGee

Bishop of Argyll and the Isles, Scotland

Fr Gerard Maguiness

General Secretary, Bishops’ Conference of Scotland