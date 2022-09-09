Queen Leeds Catholics pray for beloved Monarch and “a woman of deep personal faith” Monarchy » Leeds Catholics pray for beloved Mo... Queen » »

On behalf of the Catholic community of the Diocese of Leeds, the Bishop of Leeds, the Right Reverend Marcus Stock, extends his heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth – a beloved Monarch and a woman of deep personal faith.

At this sad time we keep her family, our nation and the Commonwealth in our thoughts, as we each mourn and remember this devout Head of the Church of England in our own way, whilst giving thanks for her years of service and for the commencement of the reign of her successor, King Charles III.

A formal period of national mourning has now been announced.

The Union Flag is now flying at half mast at Leeds Cathedral, where it has been announced that a Book of Condolence has been opened and where, at 5:30pm on Friday, 9 September, the Bishop will celebrate a Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul.

Eternal Rest grant unto her, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon her;

may she rest in peace.

Amen.