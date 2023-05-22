Environment Resources for Laudato Si’ Week Laudato Si' Week marks the anniversary of Pope Francis' document on care for our common home. There are lots of resources and links available online to help you engage with the initiative.  icon-home » Events » Laudato Si’ Week » Resources for Laudato Si’ Week

The official website has resources you can adapt for local use.

The Letter

The main resource for Laudato Si’ Week is a film called ‘The Letter‘. It tells the story of four ‘social poets’ affected first-hand by the climate crisis, who travel to Rome to meet Pope Francis. They engage in a fascinating dialogue with the Pope, offering a revealing insight into the personal history of Pope Francis and stories never seen since he became the Bishop of Rome.

Use the player above to watch the full-length film.

Bishops’ Document

The Call of Creation is the Bishops’ document on the environment. On 4 October 2022, the Feast of St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecologists and animals, the Social Justice Department of the Bishops’ Conference has launched a new edition of the teaching document.

Encyclical

Here’s our section on Laudato Si’. You can also download the document here:

You can also visit our Environment section and our initiatives Global Healing and Global Caring.

CAFOD

CAFOD is the official aid agency for the Catholic Church in England and Wales. The charity campaigns to restore God’s precious gift of creation to enable people to adapt to a warming world and stop the climate crisis from getting worse. CAFOD has several digital resources available.

Other Links

Visit the official website for Laudato Si’ Week.

Ecological Examen. This is an Ignatian reflection on how we care for our common home. It’s a tool for prayer, reflection and action as individuals in their home, parish, school, university or community to deepen our call to care for creation and the most vulnerable.