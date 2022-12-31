King sends Pope Francis message of condolence on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

His Majesty King Charles III has sent a message of condolence to Pope Francis on learning of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“Your Holiness, I received the news of the death of your predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, with deep sadness. I remember with fondness my meeting with His Holiness during my visit to the Vatican in 2009.

“His visit to the United Kingdom in 2010 was important in strengthening the relations between the Holy See and the United Kingdom.

“I also recall his constant efforts to promote peace and goodwill to all people, and to strengthen the relationship between the global Anglican Communion and the Roman Catholic Church.

“My wife and I send you our continued good wishes for your own pontificate.”

Charles R