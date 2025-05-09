Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV to be held on May 18

The Holy See Press Office announced the upcoming schedule for the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. His inaugural Mass will be held in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, May 18 at 10am Rome time (9am UK time).

Three weeks of firsts

On Saturday, May 10, the 267th Pope will hold a meeting with the Cardinals and mark his first public appearance his election with the Regina Caeli prayer and greeting from the Central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica on May 11.

Then, Pope Leo XIV’s schedule will be as follows:

Monday 12 May – Meeting with the international press



– Meeting with the international press Friday 16 May – Meeting with the Diplomatic Corps (Heads of Mission)



– Meeting with the Diplomatic Corps (Heads of Mission) Sunday 18 May – 10:00 AM, St. Peter’s Square: Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate



– 10:00 AM, St. Peter’s Square: Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate Tuesday 20 May – Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls



– Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls Wednesday 21 May – First General Audience



– First General Audience Saturday 24 May – Meeting with the Roman Curia and Vatican City State employees



– Meeting with the Roman Curia and Vatican City State employees Sunday 25 May – Regina Caeli

– Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. John Lateran

– Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major



In another statement, the Press Office shared the Holy Father’s “wish that the Heads and Members of the Institutions of the Roman Curia, as well as the Secretaries and the President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State, continue, on a provisional basis” in their respective roles donec aliter provideatur (until otherwise provided).

Pope Leo XIV, however, maintains the right to “a certain amount of time for reflection, prayer, and dialogue” before making any “definitive appointments or confirmations.”