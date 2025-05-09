Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV to be held on May 18

The Holy See Press Office announced the upcoming schedule for the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. His inaugural Mass will be held in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, May 18 at 10am Rome time (9am UK time).
On Saturday, May 10, the 267th Pope will hold a meeting with the Cardinals and mark his first public appearance his election with the Regina Caeli prayer and greeting from the Central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica on May 11.
Then, Pope Leo XIV’s schedule will be as follows:
In another statement, the Press Office shared the Holy Father’s “wish that the Heads and Members of the Institutions of the Roman Curia, as well as the Secretaries and the President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State, continue, on a provisional basis” in their respective roles donec aliter provideatur (until otherwise provided).
Pope Leo XIV, however, maintains the right to “a certain amount of time for reflection, prayer, and dialogue” before making any “definitive appointments or confirmations.”