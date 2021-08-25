Prayers During Serious Illness

In times of sickness

Father,

your Son accepted our sufferings

to teach us the virtue of patience in human illness.

Hear the prayers we offer for our sick brothers and sisters.

May all who suffer pain, illness or disease

realise that they are chosen to be saints,

and know they are joined to Christ

in his suffering for the salvation of the world,

who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

All-powerful and ever-living God,

the lasting health of all who believe in you,

hear us as we ask your loving help for the sick;

restore their health,

that they may again offer joyful thanks in your Church.

Grant this through Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Roman Missal: For the Sick

All-powerful Father,

God of mercy,

look kindly on us in our suffering.

ease our burden and make our faith strong

that we may always have confidence and trust

in your fatherly care.

Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Roman Missal: For any need

Prayers for the dying

Lord Jesus Christ, Saviour of the world,

we pray for your servant N.,

and commend him/her to your mercy.

For his/her sake you came down from heaven;

receive him/her now into the joy of your kingdom.

For though he/she has sinned,

he/she has not denied the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit,

but has believed in God

and has worshipped his/her Creator.

Amen.

Prayer of Commendation

A

Go forth, Christian soul, from this world

in the name of God the almighty Father,

who created you,

in the name of Jesus Christ, Son of the living God,

who suffered for you,

in the name of the Holy Spirit,

who was poured out upon you,

go forth, faithful Christian.

May you live in peace this day,

may your home be with God in Zion,

with Mary, the virgin Mother of God,

with Joseph, and all the angels and saints.

B

I commend you, my dear brother/sister,

to almighty God,

and entrust you to your Creator.

May you return to Him

who formed you from the dust of the earth.

May holy Mary, the angels and the saints

come to meet you as you go forth from this life.

May Christ who was crucified for you

bring you freedom and peace.

May Christ who died for you

admit you into his garden of paradise.

May Christ, the true Shepherd,

acknowledge you as one of his flock.

May he forgive all your sins,

and set you among those he has chosen.

May you see your Redeemer face to face,

and enjoy the vision of God for ever.

Amen.

Scripture

Going into Peter’s house Jesus found Peter’s mother-in-law in bed with fever. He touched her hand and the fever left her, and she got up and began to wait on him.

That evening they brought him many who were possessed by devils. He cast out the spirits with a word and cured all who were sick. This was to fulfil the prophecy of Isaiah:

He took our sicknesses away

and carried our diseases for us.

Matthew 8:14-17

The concern that Christ showed for the bodily and spiritual welfare of those who are ill is continued by the Church in its ministry to the sick. This ministry is the common responsibility of all Christians, who should visit the sick, remember them in prayer, and celebrate the sacraments with them. The family and friends of the sick, doctors and others who care for them, and priests with pastoral responsibilities have a particular share in this ministry of comfort. Through words of encouragement and faith they can help the sick unite themselves with the sufferings of Christ for the good of God’s people.

Remembrance of the sick is especially appropriate at common worship on the Lord’s Day, during the general intercessions at Mass and in the intercessions at Morning Prayer and Evening Prayer. Family members and those who are dedicated to the care of the sick should be remembered on these occasions as well.

Pastoral Care for the Sick General Introduction 43

If any one of you is in trouble, he should pray; if anyone is feeling happy, he should sing a psalm. If one of you is ill, he should send for the elders of the church, and they must anoint him with oil in the name of the Lord and pray over him. The prayer of faith will save the sick man and the Lord will raise him up again; and if he has committed any sins, he will be forgiven. So confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, and this will cure you; the heartfelt prayer of a good man works very powerfully.

James 5:13–16

Hope in the Lord, hold firm and take heart.

The Lord is my light and my help;

whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the stronghold of my life;

before whom shall I shrink?

There is one thing I ask of the Lord,

for this I long,

to live in the house of the Lord,

all the days of my life,

to savour the sweetness of the Lord,

to behold his temple.

For there he keeps me safe in his tent

in the day of evil.

He hides me in the shelter of his tent,

on a rock he sets me safe.

O Lord, hear my voice when I call;

have mercy and answer.

Of you my heart has spoken:

“Seek his face”.

It is your face, O Lord that I seek;

hide not your face.

Dismiss not your servant in anger;

you have been my help.

Do not abandon or forsake me,

O God my help!

Though father and mother forsake me,

the Lord will receive me.

Psalm 26:1. 4-5. 7-10 r. 14

There is no weakening on our part, and instead, though this outer man of ours may be falling into decay, the inner man is renewed day by day. Yes, the troubles which are soon over, though they weigh little, train us for the carrying of a weight of eternal glory which is out of all proportion to them. And so we have no eyes for things that are visible, but only for things that invisible; for visible things last only for a time, and the invisible things are eternal.

2 Corinthians 4:16–18

Everyone moved by the Spirit is a son of God, The spirit you received is not the spirit of slaves bringing fear into your lives again; it is the spirit of sons, and it makes us cry out, ‘Abba, Father!’ The Spirit himself and our spirit bear united witness that we are children of God. And if we children we are heirs as well: heirs of God and coheirs with Christ, sharing his sufferings so as to share his glory.

Romans 8:14–17

From the Catechism of the Catholic Church

1500 – Illness and suffering have always been among the gravest problems confronted in human life. In illness, man experiences his powerlessness, his limitations, and his finitude. Every illness can make us glimpse death.

1501 – Illness can lead to anguish, self-absorption, sometimes even despair and revolt against God. It can also make a person more mature, helping him discern in his life what is not essential so that he can turn toward that which is. Very often illness provokes a search for God and a return to him.

1505 – Moved by so much suffering Christ not only allows himself to be touched by the sick, but he makes their miseries his own: “He took our infirmities and bore our diseases.” But he did not heal all the sick. His healings were signs of the coming of the Kingdom of God. They announced a more radical healing: the victory over sin and death through his Passover. On the cross Christ took upon himself the whole weight of evil and took away the “sin of the world,” of which illness is only a consequence. By his passion and death on the cross Christ has given a new meaning to suffering: it can henceforth configure us to him and unite us with his redemptive Passion.

1509 – “Heal the sick!” The Church has received this charge from the Lord and strives to carry it out by taking care of the sick as well as by accompanying them with her prayer of intercession. She believes in the life-giving presence of Christ, the physician of souls and bodies. This presence is particularly active through the sacraments, and in an altogether special way through the Eucharist, the bread that gives eternal life and that St. Paul suggests is connected with bodily health.

1510 – However, the apostolic Church has its own rite for the sick, attested to by St. James: “Is any among you sick? Let him call for the elders [presbyters] of the Church and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord; and the prayer of faith will save the sick man, and the Lord will raise him up; and if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.” Tradition has recognized in this rite one of the seven sacraments.

2288 – Life and physical health are precious gifts entrusted to us by God. We must take reasonable care of them, taking into account the needs of others and the common good. Concern for the health of its citizens requires that society help in the attainment of living-conditions that allow them to grow and reach maturity: food and clothing, housing, health care, basic education, employment, and social assistance.