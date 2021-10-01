Missio World Mission Sunday 2021: ‘We cannot but speak of what we have seen and heard’ short film Missio offices from around the world have come together to create a short film for this year’s World Mission Sunday.  icon-home » Events » World Mission Sunday 2021 » World Mission Sunday 2021: ‘We ca...

This short film contains the voices of missionaries from more than 50 countries. The film, translated into more than 30 languages, features both lay people and religious, and is inspired by the Holy Father’s theme for World Mission Sunday 2021: ‘We cannot but speak about what we have seen and heard’ (Acts 4:20).

The short film is being released exclusively by Missio in England and Wales ahead of the official launch by Agenzia Fides, the Holy See Press Office and Vatican Media.

World Mission Sunday will happen on 24 October and is the one day in the year when every parish, in every diocese celebrates mission and being part of a global family. Coordinated by Missio, it is a moment of grace to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Christ who are living in situations of poverty, violence and oppression.

In his message for World Mission Sunday, Pope Francis says: ‘With Jesus, we too have seen, heard and experienced that things can be different’. God wants a life of hope, peace and harmony for all his children and continues to seek out those who will bear witness to his love, mercy and forgiveness.