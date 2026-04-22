Reflection: National Shrine and Well of St Winefride (Gwenfrewi), Holywell, North Wales

It was Pope Francis who commended to the Church the request to the bishops of each country of having a day of prayer for the victims and survivors of abuse. At the annual pilgrimage to the National Shrine and Well of Saint Winefride in Holywell, it occurred to me that her story and the long tradition of healing and hope that is celebrated by pilgrims, visitors and the curious that this is a fitting place to be part of the journey towards healing and new life for all who are the victims of abuse, including their families, friends and the communities affected by the perpetrators of abuse. Women, men and children have been abused in families, the Church, institutions and the community and need to know that they will be heard, prayed for and supported as they seek to overcome the devastating effects of abuse in their lives.

Our focal point in the life of the 7th century saint Winefride is her being wounded in the neck or beheaded by Caradoc, a local man of a very different social class who seeks to seduce her, make her his mistress or proposes marriage. She refuses, and in his frustration, thinking he can do as he pleases, strikes out with his sword and cut her neck, possibly even beheading her..

These events are followed by a number of wonders among which were her uncle, the priest Beuno (d. c.640), replacing her head which then joined itself to her body leaving only a thin scar upon her neck. ‘By this miracle it was done,’ one account says. Her assailant was cursed, she was resuscitated and where her blood was shed a fountain of water arose. Within a century the spring’s healing powers were noted and people began to come to experience that healing for themselves. Her legend is still accepted today, some thirteen hundred year later. The Shrine, with its unbroken tradition of pilgrimage and devotion, remains a place of prayer, with many seeking healing, reconciliation and peace with the aid and intercession of Saint Winefride.

The story of the assault on Winefride could be the story of many a teenager today; a story of seduction or grooming, of violence or abuse, of escape, survival and a new life, but always with a scar remaining. Windefride’s story inspired the idea that the National Shrine and Well of S. Winefride could be a place of sanctuary, healing, hope, peace and new life for all victims of abuse, sexual harassment or domestic violence with or without knife crime, and it was designated as such in June 2023.

These words of Jesus give encouragement to those who come to the Shrine: “Come to me all who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden light.” (Matthew 11:28-29. RSV-CE)

On this Day of Prayer for the Victim Survivors of Abuse, there will be special prayers at the daily service of devotions and veneration of the relic of Saint Winefride at the Well observed at midday, and an additional moment of prayer at 3pm for the victims of abuse, sexual harassment or domestic violence. Throughout the day I will be at the Shrine to listen, pray with and support those whose lives have been affected in any way by these issues.

The Shrine https://www.stwinefridesshrine.org/ is open every day of the year (except Christmas Day) for personal prayer and during the summer months a priest is on site most days of the week over the midday period.

I am grateful to the Diocese of Nottingham for the use of the prayer below:

Prayer for Healing and Reconciliation

Praise to you Father of our Lord Jesus Christ

the source of all consolation and hope.

Be the refuge and guardian of all

who suffer from abuse and violence.

Comfort them and send healing

for their wounds of the body, soul and spirit.

Help us all and make us one with you

in your love for justice

as we deepen our respect for the dignity of every human life.

Giver of peace, make us one in celebrating

your praise, both now and forever.

We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.

S. Winefride, pray for us S. Beuno, pray for us

+Peter Brignall

Bishop of Wrexham