Lent 2023

Resources and appeals for Lent 2023

Also in Lent

Lenten Reflections 2023

A series of reflections for Lent begining on Ash Wednesday then focusing on the Sundays of Lent.

Stations of the Cross in Prisons and Parishes

We look forward to the voices of prisoners and their families being heard in parishes making the Stations of the Cross in many parts of England & Wales.

Stella Maris Lent Appeal

This Lent, as we remember how Our Lady grieved the loss of her son, we ask that you consider supporting bereaved seafarers, fishermen, and their family members.

Catholic Union launches Lenten Appeal

In a series of Lenten Updates, the Catholic Union will be providing more information about its work in different areas.

God Who Speaks Video: Jesus Washing Peter’s Feet

Watch the God who Speaks video of Jesus’ humble act of washing his disciples’ feet before he is crucified.