Resources and appeals for Lent 2023
A series of reflections for Lent begining on Ash Wednesday then focusing on the Sundays of Lent.
We look forward to the voices of prisoners and their families being heard in parishes making the Stations of the Cross in many parts of England & Wales.
This Lent, as we remember how Our Lady grieved the loss of her son, we ask that you consider supporting bereaved seafarers, fishermen, and their family members.
In a series of Lenten Updates, the Catholic Union will be providing more information about its work in different areas.
Watch the God who Speaks video of Jesus’ humble act of washing his disciples’ feet before he is crucified.