Advocacy

Bishop prays for imprisoned Indian Jesuit Father Stan Swamy

Monday, April 26th, 2021 @ 2:32 pm

Bishop John Arnold offers this prayer for Father Stan Swamy - a Jesuit priest and human rights activist imprisoned in India.
Bishop John Arnold, Bishop of Salford and Chair of the International Catholic Aid and Development charity CAFOD offers this prayer for Father Stan Swamy – a Jesuit priest and human rights activist imprisoned in India.

Prayer

Let’s pray for Father Stan Swamy.

For his courage and strength in enduring such injustice.
May he witness to his faith and to truth in these days.
But let’s also pray for his captors.
We ask that they may begin to glimpse the wrong that they inflict on Father Stan.
Help them to recognise injustice in their actions and guide them to the truth
And to recognise the dignity of those whose lives they control and to restore freedom to those who are innocent.

Lord, stay close to Father Swamy, particularly in these days,
And keep him in Your peace, strengthened always by Your love.

Amen

