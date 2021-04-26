Bishop Lang assures Fr Stan Swamy he is not forgotten

Four Catholic Bishops from our International Affairs department have recorded messages calling for the release of Fr Stan Swamy – a Jesuit priest who has been held on unfounded charges of terrorism in an Indian prison for more than 200 days. He celebrated his 84th birthday in captivity on 26 April 2021.

Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of our International Affairs department, assures Fr Stan Swamy he is not forgotten and, as a fellow Parkinson’s sufferer, highlights Fr Swamy’s urgent need for his medication.

Message

My name is Declan Lang, Bishop of the Diocese of Clifton in the west of England.

I’m also the Chair of the International Department of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

First of all, can I wish you a blessed eighty-fourth birthday? I would like to assure you of my prayers – you are remembered every day.

Your work with the marginalised Dalit and Adivasi communities is an inspiration to all of us and a courageous stand for justice.

As someone who also suffers from Parkinson’s, I understand your need for medication – the absence of which makes life very difficult and can make one feel very vulnerable.

Please be assured that you are not forgotten.

May God bless you and keep you, may His face shine upon you.