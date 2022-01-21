A Holocaust Survivor’s Story

She was placed in Łosice Ghetto in eastern Poland at the age of 15 but was able to escape the ghetto during its “liquidation” on 22 August 1942 when the Jews were rounded up and deported to concentration camps.

The majority from Łosice Ghetto – including Stella’s mother – were killed in the Treblinka extermination camp north-east of Warsaw.

Stella contributed to 23 Poles being honoured with the title of ‘Righteous Among the Nations’ by Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Israel.

‘Righteous Among the Nations’ is an honorific title awarded on behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

This interview was originally recorded in 2020 – in Polish. It has been translated and voiced in English.