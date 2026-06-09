Historic Forced Adoption

In 2016, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, then-President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, issued an apology for historical practices of forced adoption, acknowledging “the grief and pain caused by the giving up of a child through adoption.”

Cardinal Nichols stated that, “Sadly for unmarried mothers, adoption was considered to be in the best interests of the mother and child because of the associated stigma and the lack of support for lone parents. The practices of all adoption agencies, whether religious, charitable or state, reflected these attitudes and were sometimes lacking in care and sensitivity. We apologise for the hurt caused by agencies acting in the name of the Catholic Church.”

This apology still stands.

The Church and Catholic groups that are providing post-adoption support continue to reflect on how we respond in sensitive and meaningful ways to those mothers and children affected. This includes a desire to listen and to understand more deeply the impact which these experiences have had on them.

Agencies involved in adoption

Please note: Legislation introduced in 2007 resulted in the subsequent closure of all Catholic adoption agencies in England and Wales. The organisations listed here are those that inherited this work and, in some cases, hold the historical records of the former organisation. A number of these organisations are independent charities. Where a ‘current’ organisation doesn’t exist for historic adoption practices, the records are likely to have been transferred to a local council/authority. The organisation name is linked to its website if one is active.

Note: Nugent Adoption officially closed in November 2025. Files transferred to St Helens Borough Council. Post adoption support now being provided by Adoption Matters.

Support for Children and Families

A number of Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) member organisations continue to provide post-adoption support for adopted adults, adoptive parents and birth families who are seeking help and advice in relation to adoption as well as those who were in previously in care. Examples include Catholic Children’s Society Westminster and Father Hudson’s Caritas.

More information on support for children and families provided by Catholic organisations can be found on CSAN’s website.