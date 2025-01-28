Historic church building transformed into Malta’s leading palliative care complex, championing life and dignity

St Michael Hospice in Santa Venera, Malta, was recently inaugurated, enabling the NGO Hospice Malta to expand its dedicated palliative services to over 1,500 patients annually, while continuing to uphold its fundamental values of care, compassion and dignity.

This is a milestone for Hospice Malta, which first opened its doors in 1989, and will enhance palliative care in Malta through its expanded community services, improved facilities, for day therapy and inpatient services, as well as educational facilities.

St Michael Hospice is housed on the former premises of the Adelaide Cini Institute, a 15,000-square-metre property valued at €25 million.

The event opened with a concelebrated Mass—held in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, located in the courtyard of the former Cini Institute—presided over by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Mass was followed by the inauguration ceremony.

St Michael Hospice covers an area of 11,000 square meters across two floors, complemented by an additional 6,800 square meters of gardens. Over 60 per cent of the property has been preserved as gardens or open spaces, ensuring a serene environment to benefit palliative care residents and their families.

In 2016, during the Jubilee Year of Mercy, the Archdiocese of Malta decided to promote a specific work of mercy that responded to a pressing need: dignified end-of-life services to those who need palliative care. To this end, Hospice Malta was engaged as a natural and competent partner. Then, in 2018, the Archdiocese handed over the Cini Institute on a 50-year commodatum agreement (gratuitous loan) to Hospice Malta.

This gesture by Archbishop Scicluna reflected a shared commitment to the sanctity of life and a profound commitment by the Church to uphold the right to life and the dignity of the human person.

Over the years, this project has also been possible through the support of the

Government of Malta, NDSF, EU funds, Project Green, banks, foundations, the business community and individual benefactors.

Hospice Malta Chairperson, Bernadette Bonnici Kind said, “the opening of St Michael Hospice represents the fulfilment of a long-held dream and will continue to stand as a beacon of quality care for those requiring palliative support.”

She thanked all benefactors, including the Maltese and Gozitan public, whose contributions helped make this vision a reality. She emphasised that while the inauguration marked a significant achievement, continued support was essential for the ongoing operations of the Hospice.

During the inauguration, Archbishop Scicluna extended the Church in Malta’s heartfelt congratulations to Hospice Malta.

“It is with great satisfaction that we witness the transformation of the Cini Institute building, entrusted by the Church to Hospice, into a warm and welcoming space dedicated to providing essential palliative care services. These services are a profound expression of compassion, as they uphold and safeguard the dignity of the human person during one of life’s most sensitive and meaningful moments—when individuals are invited to reflect on the true essence of life and recognise its priceless value.”

During the restoration works for St Michael Hospice, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, located in the central courtyard of the building and distinguished by its unique Neo-Romanesque design—the only one of its kind in Malta—was also meticulously restored. Daily Mass will be celebrated in this church, which will remain under the management of the Archdiocese of Malta.

One of the entrances to the Cini Institute, located on St Joseph’s High Street, will be used to showcase objects and artefacts of the Venerable Adelaide Cini, founder of this historic building, who devoted her life to the care of victims of prostitution and their children.

Adding further significance to this project, the Archdiocese donated a mosaic of St Michael the Archangel, symbolising mercy, hope and the defence of human dignity, to grace the façade of St Michael Hospice.

The mosaic is the work of Gozitan artist Fr Robert Gauci.

To learn more about St Michael Hospice and discover ways to support its mission, visit Hospice Malta’s website at hospicemalta.org.

