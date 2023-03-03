Gregorian Chant Festival – Douai Abbey Schola Gregoriana and The Association for Latin Liturgy host a residential Chant event at Douai Abbey, 2-4 May 2023  icon-home » Events » Gregorian Chant Festival – Do...

This special event at Douai Abbey (near Reading RG7 5TQ) will prepare and use Chant for Compline, Vespers and Latin Masses in the Ordinary Form of the Roman Rite. All options include tuition, rehearsal, provision of music, other events and daytime catering but other options include full board from the afternoon of May 2 to lunch on May 4.

A limited reduction of fees may be available contact John Curran for details.

More Information

Douai Abbey

Douai Abbey is a Roman Catholic monastery of monks of the English Benedictine Congregation, under the patronage of Saint Edmund, King and Martyr. Founded in Paris in 1615, and uprooted from there by the Revolution, we settled in Douai in Flanders before finally returning to England in 1903, settling at Woolhampton.

Schola Gregoriana

The Association for Gregorian chant Patrons: Dom Philippe Dupont, OSB, Abbot of Solesmes; Sir James MacMillan, CBE