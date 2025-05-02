Gift of a Shepherd – Conclave

Download

Prayers from the Tradition of the Church for use before and during Conclave and in preparation for the Election of a Pope.

Prayer for the Church

Ad libitum. Most appropriately after the papal funeral, and during the Conclave.

The Angelus

V. The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.

R. And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.

Hail Mary…

Hail Mary…

Let us pray.

Pour forth, we beseech you, O Lord,

your grace into our hearts,

that we, to whom the Incarnation of Christ your Son

was made known by the message of an Angel,

may by his Passion and Cross

be brought to the glory of his Resurrection.

Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

— The custom of saying the “Hail Mary” three times when the bell rang in the evening goes back to the

thirteenth century, and there are bells of that period inscribed with the angelic salutation. The prayer

was formerly the postcommunion for Masses of our Lady in Advent and is now the opening prayer for

the Fourth Sunday of Advent.

Come, Holy Spirit

V. Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful.

R. And kindle in them the fire of your love.

Let us pray.

O God, who have taught the hearts of the faithful by the light of the Holy Spirit,

grant that in the same Spirit we may be truly wise and ever rejoice in his consolation.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

— The first versicle and response adapted from the alleluia verse before the gospel of Pentecost; the second versicle and response from the third antiphon for the Office of Readings on Pentecost; the prayer from the votive Mass of the Holy Spirit in the Roman Missal.

Holy Apostles Peter and Paul

Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, intercede for us.

O Lord, guard your people, who rely on the patronage of your apostles Peter and Paul,

and keep them under your continual protection.

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

— Roman Missal

Veni Creator Spiritus