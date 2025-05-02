Gift of a Shepherd – Conclave

Prayers from the Tradition of the Church for use before and during Conclave and in preparation for the Election of a Pope.
Ad libitum. Most appropriately after the papal funeral, and during the Conclave.
The Angelus
V. The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
R. And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary…
Let us pray.
Pour forth, we beseech you, O Lord,
your grace into our hearts,
that we, to whom the Incarnation of Christ your Son
was made known by the message of an Angel,
may by his Passion and Cross
be brought to the glory of his Resurrection.
Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.
Amen.
— The custom of saying the “Hail Mary” three times when the bell rang in the evening goes back to the
thirteenth century, and there are bells of that period inscribed with the angelic salutation. The prayer
was formerly the postcommunion for Masses of our Lady in Advent and is now the opening prayer for
the Fourth Sunday of Advent.
V. Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful.
R. And kindle in them the fire of your love.
Let us pray.
O God, who have taught the hearts of the faithful by the light of the Holy Spirit,
grant that in the same Spirit we may be truly wise and ever rejoice in his consolation.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever.
Amen.
— The first versicle and response adapted from the alleluia verse before the gospel of Pentecost; the second versicle and response from the third antiphon for the Office of Readings on Pentecost; the prayer from the votive Mass of the Holy Spirit in the Roman Missal.
Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, intercede for us.
O Lord, guard your people, who rely on the patronage of your apostles Peter and Paul,
and keep them under your continual protection.
Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
— Roman Missal
Veni, Creator Spiritus,
mentes tuorum visita:
imple superna gratia,
quae tu creasti pectora.
Qui diceris Paraclitus,
Altissimi donum Dei,
fons vivus, ignis, charitas,
et spiritalis unctio.
Tu septiformis munere,
digitus paternae dexterae,
tu rite promissum Patris,
sermone ditans guttura.
Accende lumen sensibus,
infunde amorem cordibus,
infirma nostri corporis
virtute firmans perpeti.
Hostem repellas longius,
pacemque dones protinus:
ductore sic te praevio
vitemos omne noxium.
Per te sciamus da Patrem,
noscamus atque Filium,
teque utriusque Spiritum
credamus omni tempore.
Deo Patri sit gloria,
et Filio, qui a mortuis
surrexit, ac Paraclito,
in saeculorum saecula.
Amen.
Come, Holy Spirit, Creator come,
From your bright heavenly throne!
Come, take possession of our souls,
And make them all your own.
You who are called the Paraclete,
Best gift of God above,
The living spring, the living fire,
Sweet unction, and true love!
You who are sevenfold in your grace,
Finger of God’s right hand,
His promise, teaching little ones
To speak and understand!
O guide our minds with your blessed light,
With love our hearts inflame,
And with your strength which never decays
Confirm our mortal frame.
Far from us drive our hellish foe
True peace unto us bring,
And through all perils guide us safe
Beneath your sacred wing.
Through you may we the Father know,
Through you the eternal Son
And you the Spirit of them both
Thrice-blessed three in one.
All glory to the Father be,
And to the risen Son;
The same to you, O Paraclete,
While endless ages run.
Amen.