Diocese of Arundel and Brighton

The founders of the project, John Paul (JP) de Quay and Ellie Margetts describe the project as a way for members of the Church to respond to Laudato Si and get involved in saving the environment.

The project operates with both a local focus within Arundel and Brighton and a goal of national engagement. In Arundel in Brighton, Journey to 2030 has established a parish engagement network with people on the ground to manage campaigns and keep in contact. Their diocesan work involves promoting listening exercises, working with teachers, clergy, etc. getting them into dialogue and finding ways to confront the ecological crisis together. Journey to 2030 has also been running virtual retreats with Boarbank Hall during lockdown with Bishops, serving as a great way to connect and overcome much of the isolation brought about by COVID. ‘Lockdown has been difficult, but our retreats allowed us to reach people nationally’ despite the difficulties.

The information is available to communities across England and Wales via the website, which offers accessible information on the environment and how to put Laudato Si into practice in your parish, including a blog, documenting the many ecological activities happening around the parishes of Arundel and Brighton, an Ecological Conversion Group Magazine, resources for religious seasons throughout the year like Advent and Lent, and even a film club with movies to share with friends and family! Journey to 2030 has also produced sixth form materials on Laudato Si, and currently have 20 people working to have an environmental strategy produced over the summer in preparation for COP26.

Since the start of the project, interest in Journey to 2030 has grown rapidly, and JP and Ellie have seen a high level of enthusiasm in the diocese to do something about these issues. ‘All of our successes’, JP says, ‘have been around highlighting the fact that people can get involved and getting people started. The atmosphere has really perked up’.

What’s next for Journey to 2030?

A top priority for JP and Ellie is the launch of their new website in the coming October and getting parishes engaged with it. They plan to have lots of people sending in their own stories, showing how people can get involved in the fight for our planet and providing opportunities for others to join in. This website and all the resources it offers will be available for people in all dioceses. In addition, they are hoping to get their new environmental policy signed off by trustees by autumn, ‘we’re hoping to produce real action that people can do rather than just wishy-washy policy briefs that offer no real solutions’.

To learn more about Journey to 2030, visit their website

Resources on how to get started with Journey to 2030 in your parish.

Journey to 2030 Film night suggestions.

