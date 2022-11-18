Mary-Jane Rowlands safeguarding@rcdwxm.org.uk 01978 266700 / 01978 262726 07542 268726 only working 10 hrs per week

Contact details for the Diocesan Safeguarding Coordinators from all the Dioceses of England and Wales.

Reporting Abuse Reporting abuse to the relevant authorities.

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) Responding to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

Implementation – Elliott Review Delivering wide-ranging reforms to safeguarding structures and processes.

Safe Spaces A support service for survivors of church-related abuse.

Prayer for Survivors of Abuse Marked on the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.