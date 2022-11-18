Safeguarding

Diocesan Safeguarding Coordinators

Friday, November 18th, 2022 @ 11:43 am

Contact details for the Diocesan Safeguarding Coordinators from all the Dioceses of England and Wales.

icon-home » Our Work » Safeguarding » Diocesan Safeguarding Coordinators

Arundel & Brighton

Philip Wright
philip.wright@abdiocese.org.uk
01273 859715
07443 811623

Angela McGrory
Safeguarding Coordinator
angela.mcgrory@abdiocese.org.uk
01273 859715
07585 657090

Birmingham

Beverley Lewis
Safeguarding Advisor
bev.lewis@rcaob.org.uk

Sarah Fullard
Safeguarding Advisor
sarah.fullard@rcaob.org.uk

Georgina McCaugherty
Assisstant Safeguarding Coordinator
georgina.mccaugherty@rcaob.org.uk

Brentwood

Simon Moules
simon@dioceseofbrentwood.org
01277 265234
07817 75880

Cardiff

Christopher Mullane
Safeguarding Coordinator
christopher.mullane@rcadc.org
029 2036 5961

Clifton

Becky Cawsey
becky.cawsey@cliftondiocese.com
0117 559 0902
07887 990385

East Anglia

Mick Thurley
safeguarding.coordinator@east-angliadiocese.org.uk
07429 215344

Hallam

Marie O’Donnelly
Safeguarding Coordinator
modonnelly@hallam-diocese.com
0114 2566 454
07909 117964

Hexham & Newcastle

Meriel Anderson
Safeguarding Coordinator
meriel.anderson@diocesehn.org.uk
0191 243 3305

Lancaster

Sharon Tipping
Sharon.Tipping@lancasterrcdiocese.org.uk
01524 596069

Leeds

John Creedon
safeguardingcoordinator@dioceseofleeds.org.uk
0113 261 8069

Liverpool

Mark Robson
m.robson@rcaol.org.uk
0151 522 1043
07733 125457

Menevia

Morgan Beake
safeguarding@menevia.org.uk
01792 468672
07876 446706

Middlesbrough

Jacqui Drysdale
Jacqui.Drysdale@rcdmidd.org.uk
01642 850505 ext 236
07984 628947

Northampton

Danielle Dixon
safeguarding@northamptondiocese.com
01604 723514
07833 050628

Nottingham

Rachel Campion
Rachael.campion@dioceseofnottingham.uk
01159 539850
07825 648310

Plymouth

Robert Brown
robert.brown@prcdtr.org.uk
01364 645431
07713 287999

Portsmouth

Ruth Attfield
Head of Safeguarding
rattfield@portsmouthdiocese.org.uk
02392 816 396
07554 427064

Salford

Jenny Clayton
Interim Safeguarding Coordinator/Safeguarding officer
Jenny.Clayton@dioceseofsalford.org.uk
07436 157006

Shrewsbury

Andrew O’Brien
andrew.obrien@dioceseofshrewsbury.org
0151 652 9855
07557 731492

Southwark

Mary-Jane Crowley
maryjanecrowley@rcaos.org.uk
020 7261 1606
07738 102681

Westminster

Geraldine Allen
geraldineallen@rcdow.org.uk
020 7798 9350
07803 634236

Wrexham

Mary-Jane Rowlands
safeguarding@rcdwxm.org.uk
01978 266700 / 01978 262726
07542 268726
only working 10 hrs per week

Reporting Abuse

Reporting abuse to the relevant authorities.

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA)

Responding to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

Implementation – Elliott Review

Delivering wide-ranging reforms to safeguarding structures and processes.

Safe Spaces

A support service for survivors of church-related abuse.

Prayer for Survivors of Abuse

Marked on the Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter.

Listening with Love

'Listening with Love' is a resource inviting people to reflect on the impact of abuse on individuals and the Church.