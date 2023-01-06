Pope Benedict XVI

Day Seven – Benedict XVI Novena

Friday, January 6th, 2023 @ 1:03 pm

The seventh of nine days of prayer and readings for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI.

Steward of the mysteries of God

Begin and end with the Sign of the Cross.

Reading

This is how one should regard us: as servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover, it is required of stewards that they be found faithful.

1 Corinthians 4:1-2

Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and one Glory be.

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,
hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done on earth,
as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,
and forgive us our trespasses,
as we forgive those who trespass against us,
and lead us not into temptation,
but deliver us from evil.

Glory be to the Father

Glory be to the Father
and to the Son
and to the Holy Spirit,
as it was in the beginning
is now, and ever shall be
world without end. Amen.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,
the Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou among women
and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
pray for us sinners,
now and at the hour of our death.
Amen.

Prayer

Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord.
And let perpetual light shine upon him.

We pray that your servant Pope Benedict,
who was a faithful steward of your mysteries on earth, may praise your mercy for ever in the glory of the Saints.
Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.

