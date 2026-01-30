Holy Land Webinar: Are the ‘Living Stones’ still alive? The Christians of the Middle East Join us online from 7pm - 9pm on Thursday, 19 February 2026 for an evening examining the challenges facing the Christians of the Middle East in these turbulent times.  icon-home » Events » Webinar: Are the ‘Living Ston...

Often referred to as the ‘Living Stones’, the Christians and their neighbours are facing extreme pressure across the MENA landscape.

International Lawyer and consultant on the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf States, Dr Harry Hagopian, is joined by Dr Ruth Valerio from Embrace the Middle East, an ecumenical Christian charity working to help marginalised and vulnerable communities in the region.

The conversation is chaired by Bishop Jim Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Lead Bishop for the Holy Land for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Register here

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/RMa3XWVsR0yjAeP__9FOpg#/registration

19 February – Via Zoom

19:00 – 21:00