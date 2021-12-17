Covid Vaccines: Protect yourself and others, says Cardinal

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, has echoed the call of his favourite football manager, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, in encouraging people to take up Covid vaccinations and boosters when offered by the NHS.

“The call ‘Get vaccinated! Get boosted!’ is more and more pressing. The need is more urgent – especially in London.

“I add my voice to many others… To the voice of Pope Francis who says to be vaccinated is ‘an act of love’. To the voice of my favourite football manager, Jurgen Klopp, in London this weekend: ‘The whole vaccination process is a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness’. He adds: ‘There is only one answer: “You do it”’.

“Yes, please act quickly. Here is real protection, for yourself and for others.”

