Continental Assembly Synod Interventions

The Right Reverend Nicholas Hudson, Auxilliary Bishop of Westminster and the Reverend Doctor Jan Nowotnik, Director of Mission for the Bishops’ Conference, have made interventions at the Continental Assembly in Prague – part of the Church’s ongoing synodal journey.

Taking place from 5-12 February, delegates are tasked with discussing the text of the Document for the Continental Stage (DCS) from a European perspective. Then, in October 2023, the Synod of Bishops will meet in Rome for the first of two synod gatherings.

Interventions

You can download the two interventions from our delegates.

The four in-person delegates in Prague from England and Wales are led by Bishop Nicholas Hudson. He is joined by Revd Dr Jan Nowotnik, Sarah Adams from the Clifton Diocese and Jessica Wilkinson from the Diocese of Leeds.

10 other delegates per Bishops' Conference are permitted to take part in this synodal stage remotely.