Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy 2025

Doubletree by Hilton, Nuthall Road, Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

OWNED BY ALL – Vocational Synthesis

Hosted by: The National Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy

(CBCEW)

Dates: Monday 13 – Wednesday 15 October 2025

(Directors for Ongoing Formation until 16 October)

We live in a moment when the Church’s call to “Vocational Synthesis” is still taking shape. Outlined by the Dicastery for Clergy and meant to unfold beyond the walls of the seminary and in the home diocese of each seminarian; what does Vocational Synthesis mean for Priestly Formation in England & Wales?

Please remember us in prayer as we identify the concrete resources for this initiative to take root and flourish in our dioceses while we navigate the distinct yet complementary roles of the Bishop, the Vocation Director, the Seminary Rector, and the Ongoing Formation Director to ensure that Vocational Synthesis does not become an isolated event but a coherent journey towards what the Church calls every priest to be.

Speakers

Sr Bernadette Reis FSP

Keynote Speaker & Facilitator

The Cultural Challenges of Vocational Synthesis in Priestly Formation – Vocational Synthesis: A Project for Life

Archbishop John Wilson

Conference Keynote

The Synodal & Fraternal Pathways : Charting the Course of Vocational Synthesis in Priestly Formation.

Dame Karen Foong DSS

Chair

Introduction and opening notes tracing the context of Vocational Synthesis for Owned By All and a reflective endnote to guide the fruits of the conference towards a hopeful finish.

Downloads

Details

Monday 13 October

Time Event Speaker 15:00 ARRIVALS

Welcome pack and room allocations 18:00 Opening liturgy 19:00 Drinks and supper reception

Tuesday 14 October

Time Event Speaker 06:30 Breakfast available for early risers 08:00 Morning Prayer followed by Breakfast 09:30 CONFERENCE START introduction, prayer and

opening keynote Dame Karen Foong DSS 10:00 Session 1 –

The Synodal & Fraternal Pathways: Charting the Course

of Vocational Synthesis Archbishop John Wilson 11:00 Break 11:30 Session 2 – Group work (1) 13:00 Lunch 14:30 Session 3 -Feedback by PowerPoint and reflections

The Cultural Challenges for Vocational Synthesis in

Priestly Formation Sr Bernadette Reis fsp

15:50 Break 16:30 Panel discussion based on Group work (1) 18:00 Concelebrated Mass presided by

Archbishop John Wilson 19:15 Dinner

Wednesday 15 October

Time Event Speaker 06:30 Breakfast available for early risers 08:00 Morning Prayer followed by Breakfast 09:30 Conference Prayer and opening notes 09:45 Presentation of responses from discussions the day before 10:00 Session 3 –

Vocational Synthesis: The Beginning of a Project for Life Sr Bernadette Reis fsp 10:45 Break 11:15 Session 4 –

Group work (2) 12:00 CONCELEBRATED MASS presided by

HE Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia 13:15 Lunch 14:30 Session 5 –

Panel discussion based on Group work (2) Group work (3) 15:30 Panel discussion based on Group work (3) 16:15 Break 16:45 Session 6 –

Conference Synthesis Sr Bernadette Reis fsp Endnote Dame Karen Foong DSS 17:30 Recap and Closing Liturgy followed by DEPARTURES Extended Sessions for OGF Directors 19:15 Dinner 20:30 Optional Session – Autumn Residential Meeting

Of OGF Directors

Thursday 16 October [Directors for Ongoing Formation]