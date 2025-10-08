Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy 2025

The Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy will meet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Nuthall Road, Nottingham from 13-15 October.
Doubletree by Hilton, Nuthall Road, Nottingham, NG8 6AZ
Hosted by: The National Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy
(CBCEW)
Dates: Monday 13 – Wednesday 15 October 2025
(Directors for Ongoing Formation until 16 October)
We live in a moment when the Church’s call to “Vocational Synthesis” is still taking shape. Outlined by the Dicastery for Clergy and meant to unfold beyond the walls of the seminary and in the home diocese of each seminarian; what does Vocational Synthesis mean for Priestly Formation in England & Wales?
Please remember us in prayer as we identify the concrete resources for this initiative to take root and flourish in our dioceses while we navigate the distinct yet complementary roles of the Bishop, the Vocation Director, the Seminary Rector, and the Ongoing Formation Director to ensure that Vocational Synthesis does not become an isolated event but a coherent journey towards what the Church calls every priest to be.
Sr Bernadette Reis FSP
Keynote Speaker & Facilitator
The Cultural Challenges of Vocational Synthesis in Priestly Formation – Vocational Synthesis: A Project for Life
Archbishop John Wilson
Conference Keynote
The Synodal & Fraternal Pathways : Charting the Course of Vocational Synthesis in Priestly Formation.
Dame Karen Foong DSS
Chair
Introduction and opening notes tracing the context of Vocational Synthesis for Owned By All and a reflective endnote to guide the fruits of the conference towards a hopeful finish.
Monday 13 October
|Time
|Event
|Speaker
|15:00
|ARRIVALS
Welcome pack and room allocations
|18:00
|Opening liturgy
|19:00
|Drinks and supper reception
Tuesday 14 October
|Time
|Event
|Speaker
|06:30
|Breakfast available for early risers
|08:00
|Morning Prayer followed by Breakfast
|09:30
|CONFERENCE START introduction, prayer and
opening keynote
|Dame Karen Foong DSS
|10:00
|Session 1 –
The Synodal & Fraternal Pathways: Charting the Course
of Vocational Synthesis
|Archbishop John Wilson
|11:00
|Break
|11:30
|Session 2 – Group work (1)
|13:00
|Lunch
|14:30
|Session 3 -Feedback by PowerPoint and reflections
|The Cultural Challenges for Vocational Synthesis in
Priestly Formation
|Sr Bernadette Reis fsp
|15:50
|Break
|16:30
|Panel discussion based on Group work (1)
|18:00
|Concelebrated Mass
|presided by
Archbishop John Wilson
|19:15
|Dinner
Wednesday 15 October
|Time
|Event
|Speaker
|06:30
|Breakfast available for early risers
|08:00
|Morning Prayer followed by Breakfast
|09:30
|Conference Prayer and opening notes
|09:45
|Presentation of responses from discussions the day before
|10:00
|Session 3 –
Vocational Synthesis: The Beginning of a Project for Life
|Sr Bernadette Reis fsp
|10:45
|Break
|11:15
|Session 4 –
Group work (2)
|12:00
|CONCELEBRATED MASS presided by
HE Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia
|13:15
|Lunch
|14:30
|Session 5 –
Panel discussion based on Group work (2)
|Group work (3)
|15:30
|Panel discussion based on Group work (3)
|16:15
|Break
|16:45
|Session 6 –
Conference Synthesis
|Sr Bernadette Reis fsp
|Endnote
|Dame Karen Foong DSS
|17:30
|Recap and Closing Liturgy followed by DEPARTURES
|Extended Sessions for OGF Directors
|19:15
|Dinner
|20:30
|Optional Session – Autumn Residential Meeting
Of OGF Directors
Thursday 16 October [Directors for Ongoing Formation]
|Time
|Event
|Speaker
|06:30
|Breakfast available for early risers
|07:30
|Morning Prayer and Mass
|08:30
|Breakfast
|09:30
|Session 1
|10:45
|Break
|11:15
|Session 2
|13:00
|Lunch
|14:00
|Session 3
|16:00
|Break
|16:30
|Session 4
|17:30
|Departures