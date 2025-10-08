Ongoing Formation

Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy 2025

Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 @ 1:03 pm

The Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy will meet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Nuthall Road, Nottingham from 13-15 October.

Doubletree by Hilton, Nuthall Road, Nottingham, NG8 6AZ

OWNED BY ALL – Vocational Synthesis

Hosted by: The National Conference of Ongoing Formation Directors for Clergy
(CBCEW)

Dates: Monday 13 – Wednesday 15 October 2025
(Directors for Ongoing Formation until 16 October)

We live in a moment when the Church’s call to “Vocational Synthesis” is still taking shape. Outlined by the Dicastery for Clergy and meant to unfold beyond the walls of the seminary and in the home diocese of each seminarian; what does Vocational Synthesis mean for Priestly Formation in England & Wales?

Please remember us in prayer as we identify the concrete resources for this initiative to take root and flourish in our dioceses while we navigate the distinct yet complementary roles of the Bishop, the Vocation Director, the Seminary Rector, and the Ongoing Formation Director to ensure that Vocational Synthesis does not become an isolated event but a coherent journey towards what the Church calls every priest to be.

Speakers

Sr Bernadette Reis FSP
Keynote Speaker & Facilitator
The Cultural Challenges of Vocational Synthesis in Priestly Formation – Vocational Synthesis: A Project for Life

Archbishop John Wilson
Conference Keynote
The Synodal & Fraternal Pathways : Charting the Course of Vocational Synthesis in Priestly Formation.

Dame Karen Foong DSS
Chair
Introduction and opening notes tracing the context of Vocational Synthesis for Owned By All and a reflective endnote to guide the fruits of the conference towards a hopeful finish.

Downloads

Vade Mecum Oct 2025
Committed to Growth
Poster: Owned By All

Details

Monday 13 October

TimeEventSpeaker
15:00ARRIVALS
Welcome pack and room allocations
18:00Opening liturgy
19:00Drinks and supper reception

Tuesday 14 October

TimeEventSpeaker
06:30Breakfast available for early risers
08:00Morning Prayer followed by Breakfast
09:30CONFERENCE START introduction, prayer and
opening keynote		Dame Karen Foong DSS
10:00Session 1 –
The Synodal & Fraternal Pathways: Charting the Course
of Vocational Synthesis		Archbishop John Wilson
11:00Break
11:30Session 2 – Group work (1)
13:00Lunch
14:30Session 3 -Feedback by PowerPoint and reflections
The Cultural Challenges for Vocational Synthesis in
Priestly Formation		Sr Bernadette Reis fsp
15:50Break
16:30Panel discussion based on Group work (1)
18:00Concelebrated Masspresided by
Archbishop John Wilson
19:15Dinner

Wednesday 15 October

TimeEventSpeaker
06:30Breakfast available for early risers
08:00Morning Prayer followed by Breakfast
09:30Conference Prayer and opening notes
09:45Presentation of responses from discussions the day before
10:00Session 3 –
Vocational Synthesis: The Beginning of a Project for Life		Sr Bernadette Reis fsp
10:45Break
11:15Session 4 –
Group work (2)
12:00CONCELEBRATED MASS presided by
HE Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia
13:15Lunch
14:30Session 5 –
Panel discussion based on Group work (2)
Group work (3)
15:30Panel discussion based on Group work (3)
16:15Break
16:45Session 6 –
Conference Synthesis		Sr Bernadette Reis fsp
EndnoteDame Karen Foong DSS
17:30Recap and Closing Liturgy followed by DEPARTURES
Extended Sessions for OGF Directors
19:15Dinner
20:30Optional Session – Autumn Residential Meeting
Of OGF Directors

Thursday 16 October [Directors for Ongoing Formation]

TimeEventSpeaker
06:30Breakfast available for early risers
07:30Morning Prayer and Mass
08:30Breakfast
09:30Session 1
10:45Break
11:15Session 2
13:00Lunch
14:00Session 3
16:00Break
16:30Session 4
17:30Departures
Priests at Mass

