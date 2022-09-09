Queen Clifton Diocese offers condolences and prays for the Queen, King and Royal Family Monarchy » Clifton Diocese offers condolences ... Queen » »

Statement from the Clifton Diocese in the west of England:

It is with great sadness that we learnt yesterday of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

We, the Catholic Community of the Diocese of Clifton, offer sincere condolence to the members of the Royal Family and the Royal Household. We share the sadness of so many people throughout this land and beyond, as we hold in prayerful reverence the memory of Her Majesty.

In praying for the repose of her soul, we ask that Christ Jesus, whom she faithfully and unwaveringly served throughout her life, may welcome her into the joy of his eternal kingdom with the words ‘Come, blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you since the foundation of the world’.

We pray too for His Majesty, King Charles III as he assumes the high office of monarch.

God save the King.