Plymouth’s Catholics mourn the loss of The Queen – a true model of leadership and service

The clergy and the people of the Diocese of Plymouth pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen has been the only monarch that most of us would remember, and we all feel an immense loss. Throughout her reign, she upheld the values and tradition of our society, and she was a true model of leadership and service.

We recall, also, her faith and her belief in Christ:

“For me, the life of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, is an inspiration and an anchor in my life. A role model of reconciliation and forgiveness, he stretched out his hands in love, acceptance and healing. Christ’s example has taught me to seek to respect and value all people of whatever faith or none.” Queen’s Christmas Message, 2014.

We offer our condolence to the members of the Royal Family.

A candle will be lit and a book of condolences will be open at the Catholic Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Boniface in Plymouth.

The bell of the Cathedral will be tolled throughout the day (from 8am – 8pm) to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II as our nation enters a time of mourning.

Many pilgrims will be arriving at the Cathedral on Friday 9 September to venerate the relics of St Bernadette. The pilgrimage will also be a time of shared sadness, reflection and gratefulness for the life of our Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, Requiescat in Pace.