Christian Unity

Catholic and Anglican Bishops pray and walk together between Liverpool’s two great Cathedrals

Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 @ 6:26 pm
CBCEW » Christian Unity » » Catholic and Anglican Bishops pray ...

Catholic and Anglican Bishops have met in Liverpool for a two-day joint meeting that began on 1 February with a Service of Midday Prayer in the city’s Catholic Cathedral, the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King.

The bishops then took part in a ‘Fraternal Pilgrimage Walk’ down Hope Street – the famous road that links the Metropolitan Cathedral and Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral pausing at the Sheppard-Worlock memorial.

The memorial comprises of two face-to-face sculptures of two of the city’s much loved bishops.

Archbishop Derek Worlock and his Anglican counterpart Bishop David Sheppard forged a long-lasting, genuine friendship based on working together to serve the Common Good.

Image

The image shows Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and The Most Revd Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury standing between the two sculptures that make up the Sheppard-Worlock memorial. Hope Street, Liverpool. Tuesday, 1 February 2022.

Archbishop Longley: The journey together towards Christian Unity

Pope to close Week of Prayer for Christian Unity with vespers

Armenian Synod elects new Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia

Cardinal: In caring for the world, we care for each other

May they all be one – a reflection on Christian Unity

Statement from the Presidents of Churches Together in England on the Hagia Sophia