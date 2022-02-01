Catholic and Anglican Bishops pray and walk together between Liverpool’s two great Cathedrals

Catholic and Anglican Bishops have met in Liverpool for a two-day joint meeting that began on 1 February with a Service of Midday Prayer in the city’s Catholic Cathedral, the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King.

The bishops then took part in a ‘Fraternal Pilgrimage Walk’ down Hope Street – the famous road that links the Metropolitan Cathedral and Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral pausing at the Sheppard-Worlock memorial.

The memorial comprises of two face-to-face sculptures of two of the city’s much loved bishops.

Archbishop Derek Worlock and his Anglican counterpart Bishop David Sheppard forged a long-lasting, genuine friendship based on working together to serve the Common Good.

The image shows Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and The Most Revd Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury standing between the two sculptures that make up the Sheppard-Worlock memorial. Hope Street, Liverpool. Tuesday, 1 February 2022.