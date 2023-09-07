Caritas Caritas Westminster Welcomes New Director CBCEW » Agencies » Caritas Westminster Welcomes New Di... Caritas » »

Caritas Westminster welcomed its new Director, Richard Harries on Monday 4 September.

Richard is a former senior civil servant who spent many years working on criminal justice, voluntary sector and local government policy issues. In 2013 he took up a new role working for a Westminster-based think tank before going on to become Director of Research for a National Lottery grantmaker. Most recently he was Director of the Institute for Community Studies, where amongst other things, he had been working on the impact of faith-based social action. He is also on the board of the Caritas Social Action Network.

Richard fills the place of John Coleby who had been director for almost all of Caritas Westminster’s 11 years, until June this year. Richard has been tasked with expanding the reach of Caritas within the diocese of Westminster, and growing the impact of its services and the projects which it supports, as well as raising awareness of the underlying issues and socio-economic challenges facing those who live and work in the diocese.

Richard says: “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to build on the foundations laid by John Coleby. Caritas Westminster in its first decade has achieved so much, not least in its marvellous response to the Covid-19 pandemic. I look forward to working closely with Catholic communities and third sector organisations in north London and Hertfordshire seeking to respond to the spiritual and material needs of the diocese.”

Caritas Westminster is the Social Outreach Charity of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Westminster. Caritas Westminster aim to help individuals in the Diocese of Westminster use their gifts and talents bestowed by God to create just and inclusive communities. Their resources are focussed on improving the lives of those people facing the greatest challenges to ensure they can develop their potential.