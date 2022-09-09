Queen Bishop’s gratitude for faithfulness and constant presence of The Queen Monarchy » Bishop’s gratitude for faithf... Queen » »

The Right Reverend Terence Drainey, Bishop of Middlesbrough, has issued a message offering his prayers and immense gratitude for Her Majesty the Queen describing her as the epitome of commitment and loyalty.

“It is with profound sadness that I heard the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. What a loss she will be to our countries, to so many countries and peoples of the Commonwealth. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“So many of us will find it hard to navigate our paths of life without the constant direction and foundation that the Queen provided.

“At the same time, I am filled with immense gratitude for her faithfulness and constant presence. In an age where commitment and loyalty are undervalued, she was the epitome of both. Her Christian faith informed every aspect of her life, and she brought those Christian values to bear in every encounter, be it with the great and the good or with smallest and most humble.

“I pray that the Lord receives her into his loving arms and that she rests now peacefully joined with all her loved ones who have gone before her.

“I pray for the Royal Family, that they may find comfort and consolation at this difficult time, and I pray that His Majesty, King Charles III, will be given strength and wisdom as he now begins his reign.

Eternal rest grant to her, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon her.

May she rest in peace.

Amen.

Books of Condolence

Books of Condolence are open at the following locations:

St Mary’s Cathedral, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough

St Wilfrid’s, York,

St Peter’s, Scarborough

St Charles Borromeo, Hull