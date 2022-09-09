Queen Bishops’ Conference Vice President gives thanks for The Queen’s lifetime of service Monarchy » Bishops’ Conference Vice Pres... Queen » »

The Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP, Archbishop of Liverpool and Vice President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has issued the following statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II:

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I pray for the repose of her soul and for all the members of the Royal Family at this time of sorrow.

“On 21 April 1947, her 21st birthday, in a speech broadcast on the radio from Cape Town, the then Princess Elizabeth dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth saying, ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong’.

“Today we give thanks for that lifetime of service to our country and for her leadership of the Church of England during her 70 year reign. The celebrations we witnessed earlier this year for her Platinum Jubilee show how much respect and love people had for her.

“She will be remembered for her dedication, strength, warmth and her pride in our country.

“May this good and faithful servant rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.”