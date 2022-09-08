Queen Bishop’s admiration for The Queen – a woman of faith, duty, service and commitment Monarchy » Bishop’s admiration for The Q... Queen » »

The Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, has expressed his deep sadness at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of the Catholic Community here in Nottingham and across much of the East Midlands, we wish to express our deep sadness at hearing the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I wish to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and love for the late Queen. We have always admired her deep sense of duty, service, and commitment, but also her very evident love for the people she has served so generously these last 70 years.

“We also want to pay our respects to the Queen as a woman of a faith, as a Christian, whose faith always inspired and shaped the way she lived. We pray that Christ Jesus, whom she faithfully served throughout her whole life, may now welcome her into His Kingdom with these words: ‘Well done good and faithful servant.’

“Our prayers go out to her family at this very sad time for them, as well as the whole nation.

“God save the King.”

Cathedral

During this time of national mourning, Nottingham Cathedral will open daily (from 7am-7pm) for people to sign the book of condolence, to light a candle and to spend some time in private prayer or reflection. All are welcome.