Bishop thanks those who made their voices heard as temporary provision of 'DIY' at-home abortions nears end

Our Bishop for Life Issues, the Right Reverend John Sherrington, has welcomed a move by the Department of Health and Social Care to rescind the “unsafe regulations” that allowed ‘at home’ abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary arrangement will cease on 30 August 2022.

“Today the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed its temporary policy to permit ‘at home’ abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic, will cease from the 30 August 2022. Along with all those who cherish and uphold the value of human life, I welcome the rescinding of these unsafe regulations.

“In 2020, the Catholic Church responded to the Department’s open consultation about whether to make this temporary emergency legislation permanent. We argued against it and last year requested that the government publish a time limit for change as it had done for other Covid-related laws and regulations.

“Such legislation, even though temporary, has diminished the seriousness of abortion. It has proven to be dangerous for some pregnant women and continued the tragic loss of thousands of unborn lives.

“I thank all Catholics and people of good will, who have made their voice heard on this issue by contacting their MPs in recent months.