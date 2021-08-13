Prayer Bishop offers prayers and support after Plymouth shootings Bishop offers prayers and support a... Prayer » »

The Right Reverend Mark O’Toole, Bishop of Plymouth, has issued a statement on the fatal shootings which took place in the Keyham area of Plymouth in which six people were killed on the evening of Thursday 12 August.

“It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we heard of the terrible shootings in our beloved city.

“Personally, I offer my support and my prayers for all those who have died and for their loved ones.

“I know that I will be joined in that prayer and support by all the Catholic community.

“Our churches are open in the city as places of oasis – safe spaces in which people can come to pray and reflect – to remember those who have died and their families at this time.

“This weekend in our churches and in our places of worship, let us pray for all those affected by these terrible events and for all the people of Plymouth.”