Bishop of Northampton prays for The Queen in Rome

The Right Reverend David Oakley, Bishop of Northampton, is in Rome at present and has prayed in the chapel at the Venerable English College for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II.

“My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, many of us will have known no other sovereign than Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“We commend her soul into the hands of a merciful Lord and pray that she will know eternal rest. We pray for King Charles.

“The apostle Paul invites us to pray for those in civic leadership in our society.”