Remembrance Sunday: Forces Bishop invites Catholics to pray for the dead at war memorials

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Bishop Paul Mason, the Catholic Bishop of the Forces, has given a reflection, asking Catholics to visit war memorials up and down the country and pray for the dead.

In the message, which will be released in full on Remembrance Sunday, Bishop Mason said:

“During this period of remembrance, find a war memorial in your town or village.

“Read the names, touch the names, utter the names out loud and make them real. And having done that, pray for that person. Give thanks to, and for, that person and pray that their soul will rest in peace with God.”

Bishop Mason added:

“For Catholics, November is also the month in which we pray especially for the Holy Souls in purgatory. We remember and we pray. It’s important to do both.

“Not to remember our war dead would be to break trust with those who died for us, while not to pray for them would betray the solidarity and communion we share with them in Christ.”

The full reflection will be published on Remembrance Sunday on our website.