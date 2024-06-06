Forces Parliament chaplain marks D-Day anniversary with Lord Mayor of Westminster Church » Parliament chaplain marks D-Day ann... Forces » »

D-Day commemorations took place outside Westminster City Hall on the 80th anniversary of the largest seaborne invasion in history. There were 10,000 allied casualties on 6 June 1944 with tens of thousands more in the ensuing Battle of Normandy.

Fr Christopher Colven, Catholic Chaplain to the Houses of Parliament, joined RAF Cadets and councillors outside Westminster Council’s HQ in Victoria Street. After the blessing, the Lord Mayor, Councillor Robert Rigby, raised the special #DDay80 flag.

The Lord Mayor said:

“Across the country people have paused to raise #DDay80 flags and remember the start of D-Day, the unprecedented military campaign to free Europe from Nazi occupation. So many young lives were lost on French beaches so Europe could be liberated and we could all live as free people.

“As the generation which took part in D-Day fades and the ranks of the surviving veterans thin, it is more important than ever that we remember their sacrifice and teach that to our young people.”